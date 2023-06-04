Giulia Tramontano’s funeral is scheduled for next week: the words of the parish priest who baptized her and watched her grow up

An autopsy is awaited on the lifeless body of Julia Tramontanothe 29-year-old girl 7 months pregnant, who died at the hands of her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnetiello.

After the exam, the funeral of Giulia Tramontano, scheduled for the next weekin his country of birth. The Mayor has already proclaimed mourning for the city and canceled the patronal feast. Even the parish priest has chosen to comment on what happened, showing solidarity and closeness to the 29-year-old’s family.

Don Salvatore Coviello it is the priest of Sant’Antimo, who baptized Giulia Tramontano and saw her become a woman:

Can we say we are human beings? I do not know. Violence shouldn’t belong to men. And then, in this case even more. The law does not recognize it, but let’s say it bluntly. This is a double homicide. That of Giulia and that of a child, Thiago. Of a life that existed and was cut short together with her mother.

At this moment the common feeling is bewilderment. Tomorrow at Sunday masses there will be an opportunity to reflect on what happened. Now please, pray for Giulia and her family.

The autopsy will be performed in a few days, most likely next Tuesday. The body will come later returned to the familywho will be able to decide the time and day of the funeral.

The Mayor has already proclaimed mourning for the day to be decided. He also canceled any celebration scheduled for June 2nd.

The crime of Giulia Tramontano

Giulia Tramontano was 29 years old and 7 months pregnant. She had already bought the layette for Thiago, everything was ready for that son who loved so much and that the whole family couldn’t wait to welcome.

Then, his world came crashing down when he discovered the betrayal of his partner. He was in a relationship with a 23-year-old colleague that had been going on for a year. Giulia met her, confronted her and both understood that they had been manipulated by Alessandro Impagnetiello.

And that’s how Giulia, angry, is came home to face him. Alessandro, during the quarrel, put an end to his life and that of their child. He then hid his body, tried to burn it unsuccessfully and finally abandoned it behind a building. He reported him missing and pretended to be concerned, until the investigators have it exposed.