The autopsy on the body of Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old seven months pregnant, is scheduled for this morning, stabbed by her partner Alessandro Impagnatiello in their home in Senago, in the province of Milan, on Saturday 27 May. Forensic medicine experts, among them Professor Andrea Gentilomo, are called to give answers on the dynamics of the crime that took place in the house in via Novella.

In particular, the questions – elaborated in the early afternoon of yesterday by the magistrates in charge of the investigation and by the carabinieri in a meeting that took place in the prosecutor’s office – must shed light on what was the stab wound that killed Giuliaon the possible aggravating circumstance of the cruelty determined by the number of blows inflicted after death of the young woman, but even if the confessed offender attacked the fetus and when little Thiago’s heart stopped beating.

Elements that could further increase the horror of an already bloody story and that could also weigh on the indictment. At the moment no one is unbalanced on what was the fatal blow or the exact number of stab wounds – one of the hypotheses is that Giulia was surprised and stabbed in the throat, which would explain the fact that no neighbors heard her screaming – also because, the investigators recall, the 30-year-old barman tried twice to burn his partner (once with alcohol and once with petrol) before abandoning her, wrapped in cellophane and plastic bags, in via Monte Rosa, unless of 700 meters from home.

Doctors will also be asked to carry out entomological tests to understand, beyond the time of death, if the times and movements – from the garage, to the cellar, up to the edge of a road – indicated by Impagnetiello are compatible with the state of conservation of the lifeless body. Attention will also be paid to toxicology tests to definitively exclude that the rat poison found in the man’s backpack could have been made to ingest by the victim, without his knowledge. The first partial responses are expected todaybut the work of the experts will be long and complex.