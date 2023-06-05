The story of Julia Tramontano it shook all public opinion. The killing of a future mother who is seven months pregnant by her boyfriend is inconceivable as is the coldness with which the boy acted and tried to sidetrack the investigation by continuing to send messages to Giulia implying a voluntary departure.

However, the investigators already had overwhelming evidence against him and, faced with the evidence, the boy confessed everything, bringing the investigators to the place where he had hidden the body.

He is continuing to talk a lot about it on television, even last night at Upstream where he was a guest Rita Dalla Chiesa. The journalist and parliamentarian wanted to draw attention again to the importance of school and the family in educating children and above all of the certainty of punishment for this type of crime.

“I believe that school and the family should teach children respect not only for women but for people, these are all things that are fine, but penalties need to be tightened. There must be an increase in the sentence because I don’t think that this mother and father will find him in front of him in 7, 8 or 10 years, perhaps if they give him house arrest” – her words.

Then words against Alexander ImpagnetielloGiulia’s self-confessed murderer. “Think about what this man failed to do, he created his whole world by stealing it from her and making it his own, this thing is terrible. But have you seen how he made cocktails? I think a psychologist could help us, in these gestures that he made there is pure narcissism, this he has always done in his life ”.

Rita then returned to the moments preceding the discovery of the body and the confession when all of Italy was anxious about the disappearance of the young new mother. “I had seen the mother’s desperation on TV before they found the girl’s body, and knew that after two or three hours she would have that news” – he said. “Even to us who were watching the show they didn’t seem like messages from a girl to her mother, they were too harsh” – he continued.