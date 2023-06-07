Not just hunting the knife used to kill Julia Tramontano – with the seizure of an entire strain – but also the search for fingerprints and shoe prints, bloodstains – copious according to the luminol – and the result of the autopsy on the body of Alessandro Impagnatiello’s partner. It is from all these elements that the Carabinieri of the Scientific Investigation Section of Milan, who worked all day in the home in Senago, try to add details and confirmations to what happened in the apartment in via Novella in Senago where the young , in her seventh month of pregnancy, was killed by her partner on Saturday 27 May.

Yesterday was a day of seizures and surveys, which ended around 10pm. After the house, which was examined for over 7 hours, the military carried out checks in the evening in the garage and in the cellar in the basement, where the 30-year-old barman confessed to having hidden Giulia’s body, before throwing it in a cavity behind some boxes a few hundred meters away, in via Monte Rosa. The investigations – according to what we learn – gave positive results: various traces of blood were found, the knife block indicated by Impagnatiello and a transparent film, compatible with that used, among other things, to wrap the corpse.

Today the analyzes will begin in search of fingerprints that can confirm the version of the confessed offender or tell another story of what happened in the house, then along the stairs to the cellar and then to the garage. And it will also be Giulia’s body, the autopsy is scheduled for Fridayto tell the forensic medicine staff if the young woman defended herself, how many times she was hit and when she was killed and abandoned in via Monte Rosa, about 500 meters from the house where she lived.

THE PHOTO IN THE HOUSE IN SENAGO

Giulia Tramontano with a beach hat, Alessandro Impagnatiello embracing her smiling, with the sea behind them: it is the photograph, printed in large dimensions and hung on the wall of the apartment where the couple lived. The shot was illuminated by the carabinieri.

A photograph that Impagnatiello himself referred to in the whatsapp messages sent to Giulia in the days following the murder, to divert – according to the investigators – the investigation into the disappearance of the 29-year-old. “Before at home I kept looking at our photo of Ibiza”, the one of which “we made the picture”, wrote the barman to Giulia’s users on the evening of May 29, two days after having killed her. “I know that I have not been an ideal boyfriend in recent months, I have disrespected you”, continued Impagnetiello, even begging Giulia, already dead: “Just tell us that you are fine. Just tell us that you fled to some distant country to throw down everything. Just this, please.” Then, the next day: “I put it as a background anyway.” The couple had holidayed in Ibiza in April, just over a month before the murder.

IMPAGNATIELLO, THE MOTHER AND THE QUESTIONS ABOUT THE CAMERAS

Meanwhile, it emerges that Impagnatiello and his mother Sabrina Paulis would have gone to a bar a few tens of meters from the place where the victim’s lifeless body was found to ask for information on the presence of cameras outside the room. Questions asked on Monday, two days after Giulia’s death when there was still no news of the girl, but her body was hidden in the cellar of the house in Senago. The club manager would have confirmed it to the investigators.

The investigative element is one of many that must be evaluated to avoid the presence of accomplices in a subsequent phase of the crime, i.e. when the 30-year-old hid his girlfriend’s body and then cleaned up the entire apartment in Senago. That request, for those unaware of the murder, can be read precisely as an attempt to look for images that could immortalize Giulia and perhaps a voluntary departure from her, once her betrayal has been discovered. “There is no new suspect” explain the prosecutors.

Prosecutors: THE ASSASSIN WANTED TO STAG THE VICTIM’S SUICIDE

The truth, in the eyes of the self-confessed Alessandro, is quite different: Giulia had already died on Saturday 27 May, so after the attempt to burn her body – and perhaps some of her objects such as her passport (never found) – he dragged her to the cellar, then in the garage, before abandoning it in via Monte Rosa. For the investigators, the adjunct Letizia Mannella and the prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo, the intent of the barman – described as a narcissist and a manipulator – “was first to simulate a disappearance of the young woman, then to feign suicide, where her body was been found”.