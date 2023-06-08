The lawyer of the Tramontano family participated in the surveys carried out by the forensics inside the apartment that Giulia and Alessandro shared, located in via Novella in Senago.

The lawyer has released some statements at the end of the first investigations, emphasizing that “They want to see clearly, as well as the prosecutor’s office” is that “Impagnatiello did not tell the whole truth”.

John Cacciapouti assists Giulia Tramontano’s family and is awaiting the results of the autopsy examination on the body of the 29-year-old and those on the knives seized in the house, among which, according to Alessandro’s confession, there would be themurder weapon. The 30-year-old revealed that he tried to clean it up.

The girl’s family have suspected the companion from the beginning, after the missing person report they immediately went to Senago and had aheated discussion with the accused. Her behavior immediately aroused suspicions and they were sure that Giulia Tramontano would not be there never voluntarily removed without contacting them. The child she was carrying was the most important thing in her life and she never would endangered.

The words of Giulia Tramontano’s family lawyer

Impagnetiello did not tell the whole truth. From his conduct, the family immediately got the impression that he was not telling the truth. They actually immediately became alarmed thinking about some ‘ugly evolution’, which could be an insane gesture. Knowing Giulia and her pregnancy, he would hardly have voluntarily lost track of himself. Family members have suspected from the first hour that something was wrong.

The lawyer then explained that Giulia’s defense had decided to rely on the experts of the Prosecutor’s Officewithout naming others. They have full confidence in the work of the investigators, which they aim at also challenge premeditationcurrently excluded from the Gip.

In the last few hours, new searches carried out on the web by Impagnatiello have also emerged in the days preceding the crime. Like the one on rat poison and effects on humans. Same rat poison found in the house. The Prosecutor’s Office is increasingly certain that Alessandro had planned the crime of Giulia for days.