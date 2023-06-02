Giulia Tramontano, the killer: “I killed her because she was suffering too much”

Giulia They setthe 29-year-old from Senago pregnant in the seventh month, was brutally killed by her boyfriend Alessandro impagnatiello who confessed to the murder. But there are still too many on the macabre affair the things that don’t add up. The killer has provided the investigators with partial indications on the timing and methods of carrying out his criminal plan contrasting. The latest news with respect to what has been hypothesized up to now by the investigators emerges from verbal of confession of Alessandro Impagnetiello and concerns the gruesome management of the dead body of the girlfriend by the barman once the woman was stabbed and the dynamics of the murder. “As he walked towards the hall with the knife which he was using for i tomatoes– Impagnetiello tells the investigators – he started to get some cuts on the armshe told me that he no longer wanted to live“.

According to the barman’s account, the young woman “had already suffered some blow to the neck and I arrived near her, not to make her suffer I also inflicted three or four blows on her neck”. In the request to the investigating judge to validate the arrest, the prosecutors of Milan claim that Impagnatiello demonstrated a “strong manipulative ability and deceit.’ dead body of the girl at home for three days before getting rid of it. In the past few hours, his lawyer Sebastiano Sartori said that Impagnatiello “is as if he were going slowly coming out of a hallucinationfrom a situation he probably only began to realize last night”.

