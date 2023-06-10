Giulia Tramontano, the funeral of the 29-year-old and her son Thiago on Sunday

The funeral of Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old seven months pregnant killed by her partner on May 27, will be held tomorrow afternoon. “They were torn from the love of their loved ones Giulia and Thiago Tramontano”, reports her funeral poster, accompanied by a photo of the smiling girl. The funeral “will take place at 3 pm, in the Parish of Santa Lucia” in Sant’Antimo, the municipality north of Naples where she was born. “The parents and grandparents Loredana and Franco, the brothers and uncles Chiara and Mario, the grandmother Giulia, the uncles and relatives all give the sad announcement”, continues the manifesto.

It will be a “strictly private” ceremony, as specified by the mayor Massimo Buonanno, who asks for “the utmost observance of this will as further proof of the closeness and affection that the entire community has already sincerely shown”.

Yesterday the first results of the autopsy performed on the body of the 29-year-old, killed in her home in Senago by her partner Alessandro Impagnatiello were announced. She was hit with 37 stab wounds, two of which were fatal to the neck. Almost all were inflicted on the upper body and there are no signs on her belly.