The lawyer for the family of Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old pregnant girl killed in Milan by her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnatiello, spoke to the press about the investigations and the latest developments in the investigation into the girl’s crime. During the afternoon of today, June 5, 2023, the lawyer Giovanni Cacciapuoti went to the prosecutor’s office in Milan for a meeting with the prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo, who is following the investigation into the barbaric feminicide a few days ago.

Giulia’s relatives, says the lawyer, “began to suspect from the first hour that something was wrong. The family, knowing Giulia and her condition that she lived as a seven months pregnant woman “knew that she” would hardly have voluntarily lost track of herself “. For this “something had made them suspicious and they were reactive in making a contribution to the investigations from the first hour”, underlined the lawyer, reporting that “today their sister and mother were further consulted for new investigative insights”.

The murder of Giulia Tramontano committed by her companion Alessandro Impagnatiello “was an imponderable gesture. If they had only suspected such an evolution, they would have come here to get her. As far as I know – said the Tramontano family’s lawyer -, Giulia never asked to go home to her family. A close-knit family that raised their offspring very carefully.”

Giulia Tramontano’s family is “grateful to the press and public opinion who have spent their time since the first hour, as well as the forces of order, starting with the carabinieri at the Senago station”, but “they ask to be given the opportunity to be as serene as possible and to experience the pain and mourning, in relation to which they will still have to suffer for a long time, even simply to give their Giulia a worthy burial”. As regards the technical findings expected in the next few days and the autopsy on Giulia’s body, scheduled for Friday, “we rely on the consultants of the prosecutor’s office and on the judicial police forces, we have full confidence in the judiciary”, said the lawyer Cacciapuoti.