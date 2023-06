After the crime, the 30-year-old carried the body in his SUV and wandered for miles. But he also looked for his lover, the American colleague with whom he had a parallel story that Giulia had discovered. “She’s gone, now I’m a free man”, he said, swearing that the child Giulia was carrying was not his. The colleague, however, frightened, preferred not to meet Impagnetiello, offering him only a remote comparison.