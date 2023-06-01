Giulia Tramontano, the proposal of Business: it is necessary to identify the narcissist-killer

The femicide of Senago, where 29-year-old Giulia Tramontano, seven months pregnant, was killed by her boyfriend, despite the confession of Alessandro Impagnatiello, still leaves many questions unanswered. Is the seductive barman, an expert on Milanese nightlife and cocktails, just a cold killer? What emerges is the portrait of a pathological narcissist, a subject incapable of loving outside of himself, who feeds on the love of others to feed his own ego. Is it possible to recognize these personalities? And how can pathological narcissism lead and degenerate into violent behavior, even homicide?

The director of Affaritaliani.it, Angelo Maria Perrinotalked about it in today’s episode of “14 o’clock”, conducted by Milo Infante on Rai Due. “Let’s think about the work this offender did: to what extent narcissists do they find in the surrounding society opportunities to unleash their misogyny? Is it the Milan to drink? The good life in Milan? The thought of two children who wouldn’t have allowed him to lead the good life?”

“Perhaps – reasons the director – it is an entire society that needs to be analysed. Furthermore we want to formalize the existence of this pathological narcissism, and pose the problem at the highest political, criminological, scientific levels? The technicians already recognize it, but the institutions have not yet taken note of what you (the criminologists ed) you already know and write in books. This psychiatric delinquent goes on the loose and makes us cocktails, works in bars. Furthermore, narcissists apply love bombing, a technique with which they apply themselves to make themselves loved. It’s a manipulative technique. Let’s spread the culture of recognizing narcissism so that women can spot these monsters and keep their distance from them“.

