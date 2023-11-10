Giulia Tramontano murder, to avoid life imprisonment Impagnatiello could ask for a psychiatric evaluation

A psychiatric evaluation to evaluate the capacity of understanding and will at the time of the murder. This is the request that Alessandro Impagnatiello’s defense could make when the trial for the murder of 29-year-old Giulia Tramontano begins on January 18th.

The 30-year-old is accused of killing his girlfriend, who was seven months pregnant, with 37 stab wounds in their home in Senago (Milan) on May 27th. The judge for preliminary investigations Angela Minerva recognized all four aggravating circumstances contested by the prosecutor’s office: premeditation, cruelty, restraint.

The possible finding of a partial or total mental defect could avoid Impagnatiello from life imprisonment. The defense, according to what Ansa reports, is evaluating whether to present a request for a psychiatric report in the trial, to evaluate the young man’s capacity for understanding and will at the time of the facts. An eventuality which, according to Corriere della Sera, however appears remote given the progress of the investigations and the defense strategy adopted so far, which has seen Impagnatiello renounce the appeal to the Review for preventive detention, to which he has been subjected for 5 months.

Another possibility is a possible path of restorative justice, foreseen, as per the Cartabia reform, for all those convicted. It is a form of conflict resolution and damage repair with mediation programs, detached from criminal proceedings and in which the offended parties do not necessarily have to participate. The defense will evaluate this possibility and could not make a request to the judges of the Court of Assizes or even later in the proceedings. The Center for Restorative Justice of the municipality of Milan will then eventually have to give the definitive green light to the program.