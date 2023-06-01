Giulia Tramontano, the case of the girl found dead in Milan and her partner killer

What many feared has happened. The body of Julia Tramontanothe twenty-nine year old pregnant in the seventh month who disappeared in the night between Saturday and last Sunday, was found in a cavity, after the confession of murder by her partner Alexander Impagnetiello. On the evening of the girl’s death, the couple had bitterly quarreled, as Giulia had discovered that he had cheated on her, and that her lover had become pregnant with her.

READ ALSO: Missing pregnant girl. Boyfriend: “I tried to burn the body”

The decisive ones were biological traces, including blood, found in the inhabited house by the couple and on the car of the alleged murderer, who allegedly tried to clean the residues inside the apartment and in his car, but in vain, as the RIS easily detected copious biological traces attributable to the victim, which led to an investigation by Impagnatiello for willful homicide. Evidently in check, the young man confessed to the fact, atrocious beyond any macabre imagination: the murder of his pregnant partner in her seventh month of pregnancy.

It is now in custodywith the charge of murder also aggravated by premeditation, voluntary interruption of pregnancy without the consent of the victim, and concealment of a corpse, even if, in reality, killing a fetus in the seventh month is equivalent, more scientifically than juridically, to killing a human, since at seven months a fetus is already able to survive.

Subscribe to the newsletter

