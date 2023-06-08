MILAN. The poison, the death of little Thiago, the number of blows inflicted on Giulia. During his confession, Alessandro Impagnatiello admitted that he had killed his 29-year-old partner in the seventh month of pregnancy but only the autopsy will be able to clarify how and help the magistrates reconstruct the dynamics of a murder on which many open questions remain.

In the afternoon, the prosecutors Alessia Menegazzo and Letizia Mannella, with the carabinieri of the homicide team of the Milan investigative unit made a point on the questions posed to the pool of coroners, including an expert on fetuses, who will carry out the autopsy. And who wanted to see medical records and medical documentation of the woman and the baby she was carrying.

It will have to be established how and when little Thiago died, if he suffered, if Impagnatiello also raged against him. Because, when Giulia’s body was found in the night between Wednesday and Thursday of last week, it was largely covered in cellophane and plastic bags which hid almost all the signs of the violence suffered.

Toxicological tests will have to establish the possible presence of rat poison in the blood of the woman and the baby she was carrying. To understand if really the goal of Impagnetiello was to kill them slowly to get rid of them. If, before killing Giulia with stabs, he had already started to poison them, slowly. In fact, two packs of that poison were seized in the killer’s backpack. And the motivation with which he tried to justify them remains not very credible even on the basis of the testimonies collected by the investigators. And to the research that the thirty-year-old barman had done on the web, on the effects of the poison on humans, already two weeks before the crime.

THE coroners will also have to establish the time of Giulia’s death and the time in which the body was abandoned in that bottleneck full of brushwood between a row of garages and the back of a building five hundred meters from the house. Times do not add up with respect to the confession of Impagnetiello. And from an initial examination it would appear that the woman’s body had been there for at least 48 hours when it was found.

The aggravating circumstances to the charges of murder, concealment of the body and procured abortion brought against Impagnatiello are played out on the answers to the questions posed to the coroners. Like premeditation and cruelty, for the moment excluded by judge Angela Minerva, after the validation interrogation of the thirty-year-old’s detention.

The cell phone of the girl with whom the barman, sending messages to friends and family, wanted to pretend that she was still alive has not yet been found. It wasn’t her, with a driving license and credit cards, in the manhole near the parking lot of the Comasina metro stop, where Impagnatiello said he threw it.

The possible presence of some complicity, not yet completely excluded, the magistrates will deal with only at a later time. At the end of the murder investigation. After the murder, with 170 euros in cash, the trolley with which Impagnatiello would have moved the lifeless body of his partner was purchased by a young man with a hat on his head. This was confirmed by the seller after hearing from the investigators. However, he can’t say with certainty whether that boy was Impagnetiello.