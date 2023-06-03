It would have killed his partner Giulia Tramontano “because he was stressed by the situation that was created”. This is the motivation given by Alessandro Impagnatiello, the 30-year-old barman who confessed to the murder of his pregnant partner, during the interrogation of validation of detention in the San Vittore prison, in front of the investigating judge Angela Minerva.

The “stress” would have been determined by the “management of the two girls”, with whom he maintained parallel relationships, but also by the fact that other people, including work colleagues, had become aware of his double life. This is an element that ” it even aggravates the disproportion between the motives and the homicidal conduct” for the investigating judge, who in the 26-page order with which he validates the arrest and applies precautionary custody in prison for Impagnatiello recognizes the aggravating circumstance of futile reasons.

PREMEDITATION EXCLUDED

The magistrate, who validated the 30-year-old’s arrest, also ordered the barman to be placed in custody in prison. However, the aggravating circumstance of the premeditation of the murder, contested by the prosecutor, is excluded. Citing the jurisprudence, the investigating judge Minerva explains that in the murder of Giulia Tramontano there would be no premeditation, but “preordination”, since there is no “previous study of the occasions and opportunities for implementation, an adequate organization of means and the preparation of executive methods”. It is true – the judge acknowledged – that after having killed Giulia, Impagnatiello initially attempted to burn her body in the bathtub, at 7pm last Saturday, shortly before the murder, he searched the web for “burnt ceramic bathtub bath”. A research that the barman justified this morning during the interrogation to validate the detention, explaining that he was looking for “remedies for the elimination of a stain from the bathtub that appeared in the previous days” and adding that “this activity was a way to distract oneself from the highly stressful situation he was experiencing.

An explanation “lack of credibility” for the investigating judge, who while excluding that “the criminal action of the suspect was the result of a totally extemporaneous and impetuous action”, does not recognize the aggravating circumstance of premeditation. The aggravating circumstance of cruelty, contested by the prosecution, was also excluded from the order validating the detention and applying the precautionary measure in prison. Instead, the other aggravating circumstances were recognised, i.e. the futile reasons and the bond of coexistence that bound Impagnatiello to his victim.

THE CHANGE OF VERSION: “GIULIA WAS INJURED WHILE COOKING”

Impagnatiello then changed his version in front of the investigating judge on the wounding of Giulia Tramontano: she did not try to hurt herself with a kitchen knife just before he took the weapon and used it to kill her, but she was “inadvertently” injured while she was cooking. To the prosecutors, however, while confessing to the murder, Impagnatiello had told that the 29-year-old pregnant woman would have cut herself on the arms, with the knife with which she was cooking and then would have also inflicted “a few blows on the neck” . At that point he “in order not to make her suffer” would in turn “inflict three or four blows on her neck”. A version that did not convince the investigators, now denied by Impagnetiello himself.

THE MOTHER IN TEARS: MY SON IS A MONSTER”

“Alexander is a monster”. So in tears Sabrina Paulis, mother of Alessandro Impagnatiello, the 30-year-old confessed guilty of the murder of his partner Giulia Tramontano, in an interview with ‘La vita in Directe’ on Rai1. “I dare not imagine Giulia’s family, mother Loredana is a fantastic person – the woman says crying -. Alessandro is a monster, I ask her forgiveness as a mother but I don’t know what to do. I ask her forgiveness – she repeats – for having done a son like this, I ask forgiveness from the whole family. It’s the only thing I can say. I ask forgiveness for having had a son like this that no one knew about – Sabrina Paulis repeats again -. But Ale wasn’t like that – she adds, moving – it wasn’t so, believe me. I don’t know what happened. I still don’t believe it.”