Giulia Tramontano, the victim’s sister: “Atrocious days, thanks for the love for Giulia and Thiago”

“Thank you all for the affection you have shown us in these atrocious days. Your thoughts have flooded us with love and closeness. But now it’s time for the last intimate and heartbreaking farewell to Giulia and Thiago and we would like to experience it together with our closest relatives and friends”. Chiara Tramontano, Giulia’s sister, the 29-year-old seven months pregnant stabbed to death by her partner Alessandro Impagnetiello, writes on her social networks. The funeral will be private tomorrow, Sunday 11 June at 3 pm in the parish of Santa Lucia in Sant’Antimo, a municipality north of Milan. “We are sure you will understand, because in these days you have shown that you know how to experience our same pain, operate our same silence and commemorate Giulia with love and respect”, she concludes.

Senago murder: Sunday 11 June the funeral of Giulia Tramontano and Thiago

The smiling photo of Giulia Tramontano and Thiago’s name on the poster. Sant’Antimo, the municipality in the province of Naples, is preparing to celebrate the funeral of mother and son “snatched from the love of their loved ones” at the hands of Alessandro Impagnatiello, arrested for the murder of his partner, in her seventh month of pregnancy. The parents Loredana and Franco, the brothers Chiara and Mario, the relatives and friends of the 29-year-old will gather for the ceremony – strictly private – in the parish of Santa Lucia for the funeral which will be celebrated at 3 pm on Sunday 11 June. In the municipality north of Naples tomorrow there will be mourning in memory of the young woman killed with “at least 37 stab wounds”.

