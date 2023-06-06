Senago, new inspection at home. The “pilgrimage” to pay homage to Giulia

New inspection by investigators in the home of Senago in which Giulia Tramontano was murdered by her companion Alessandro Impagnetiello in the night between 27 and 28 May. Yesterday the killer had confessed that the knife used to kill the 29-year-old, seven months pregnant, would have been found on top of the refrigerator. In front of the house, as reported by Ansa, all the TVs are already positioned for live broadcasts and a small crowd of onlookers is gathering. The house is located in via Novella, a few hundred meters away from via Monte Rosa, where Giulia’s body was found. The point has become a place of pilgrimage these days and just yesterday the mayor Magda Beretta he invited citizens – ‘in agreement with the Tramontano family’ – to pay their respects and messages around the red bench against violence against women, in the Falcone e Borsellino park.

Found the knife used to kill Giulia

“The weapon has been indicated, it has been found, we will know everything about the outcome”. This was stated by the lawyer for Giulia Tramontano’s family, Giovanni Cacciapuoti, after the inspection during which the knife was found that Alessandro Impagnatiello allegedly used to kill his girlfriend Giulia Tramontano in their home in Senago. It is the weapon that the 30-year-old barman said he washed and placed after the murder in a knife block on top of the kitchen refrigerator. Shortly before, prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo and deputy prosecutor Letizia Mannella had also left the house without making any statements.

Giulia’s family lawyer: “Useful inspection to assess aggravating circumstances”

At the apartment the carabinieri, the forensics, the deputy prosecutor Letizia Mannella and pm Alessia Menegazzo. Also present was the lawyer of the Tramontano family, John Cacciapuoti. We are looking for traces to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the facts. The lawyer said: “The inspection will be useful to actually verify every element of the action relating to the correct contestation of the aggravating circumstances already recognized” against Impagnatiello “and also the others for which the attorney rightly like the family wants to see clearly”. “From the conduct of Impagnatiello”, I confess, the family members “immediately had the impression that he was not telling the whole truth “

Find yourself in a manhole driving license and ATM

The Carabinieri, with the support of the Fire Brigade, are also looking for the victim’s cell phone, which the man allegedly threw into a manhole cover near the Metro Comasina stop. Here they were in fact found this morning a driving license that would belong to Giulia, an ATM card, a blue bank card folded in half, and a dark colored utility knife.

