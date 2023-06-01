Your search for Julia Tramontano. In the late evening of Wednesday 31 May, in fact, her fiancée confessed to the murder of the girl, also revealing the location of her body, found in a hut in Senago. We recall that the 29-year-old had disappeared on Sunday 28 May and it was the person responsible for the murder who reported her disappearance.

Unfortunately all hopes of finding Giulia Tramontano alive have now been lost. As already anticipated, in the late evening of Sunday 28 May, the companion had reported the disappearance of the 29-year-old pregnant in the seventh month. In the late evening of Wednesday 31 May, instead, really Alexander Impagnetiello confessed to being responsible for the murder of the young woman.

After confessing to being responsible for thehomocide by Giulia Tramontano, Alessandro Impegnatiello was taken to prison by the authorities. First, however, the young man revealed the place in which the body of the 29-year-old was found, pregnant in the seventh month.

The investigators found Giulia’s lifeless body in a hut Senago. In detail, the 29-year-old was hidden under a piece of land behind a hut in a building in Senago, not far from where the couple lived. This is undoubtedly one affair which kept all of Italy in suspense and which ended in the best possible way.

Giulia Tramontano found dead: her boyfriend Alessandro Impegnatiello confessed to the murder of the 29-year-old, seven months pregnant

After the work done by the scientific investigators for Alessandro Impegnatiello things did not go well at all. In fact, in the couple’s home, the Carabinieri found a series of traces which then led Giulia’s partner to confess everything. For example, traces of blood in the man’s car.

fotoLet’s remember that Giulia Tramontano’s partner worked in a club as a barman. Currently Alessandro Impegnatiello is accused of aggravated voluntary homicide, concealment of a corpse and termination of pregnancy.