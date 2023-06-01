Crime by Giulia Tramontano, her boyfriend Alessandro Impagneatello registered in the register of suspects for aggravated homicide

An important turning point came in the last few minutes on the yellow of Julia Tramontano, the 29-year-old pregnant woman who disappeared on the evening of Saturday 27 May. The boyfriend appears to be registered in the register of suspects, for the crime of aggravated crime.

A really important news, since at the moment they do not have information certain where the girl is, who turns out to be missing from Saturdaybut that the boyfriend said he saw on Sunday morning.

The investigators, based on the new discoveries made in the last few hours, have decided to register the boy called Alexander Impagnetiello on the register of under investigation, for the crime of aggravated crime.

Furthermore, together with Giulia’s or Alessandro’s mother, they entered the house that the young woman shared with her partner, to take some of her garments. The purpose is to use them as “trace” for molecular dogs.

For now they have moved searches to a park which is located near the house in the municipality of Senago. More precisely close to a baseball field and also in a wooded area that is located in that small community.

The mystery of the disappearance of Giulia Tramontano

Giulia’s mystery began on the evening of Saturday 27 May. When she sent one last text to one of her friends, to tell her who she was upsetbut that she would go to sleep.

Since then, no one has had any news. The 29-year-old is pregnant at seventh month of pregnancybut a few days before his disappearance, he had sadly made a sad discovery.

He had learned that the boyfriend had a parallel relationship with another woman, who also stayed pregnant, but who had decided to terminate the pregnancy. The three had a encounter the previous evening.

The family members immediately ruled out the possibility of a voluntary removal. Giulia up to that moment has never done such things. They were quite convinced that she had happened to her something bad. Now only further investigations will shed light on what happened to the young woman.