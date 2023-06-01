Disappearance of Giulia Tramontano, one last image of the 29-year-old appears on Saturday evening, outside her home

A sad epilogue is what has come about the disappearance of Julia Tramontano, the 29-year-old pregnant woman whose family members have not heard from since Saturday evening. The Carabinieri are investigating the incident, but the important turning point has only come in the last few hours.

There was no news of her from the evening of Saturday 27 May and her boyfriend, only after 5 days decided to confess to the crime and to find the body.

The investigators are carrying out all the investigations of the case and from some surveillance footage, they saw the latest pictures of the young woman. From what has emerged it would seem that she filmed a camera near her home.

The image dates back to Saturday evening around 21.30while in the area of Via Novellain Senago, right where she lives with her boyfriend.

The agents are now also checking the video clips surveillance of other cameras in the area. Even in the suburban part of the municipality, where there really are gods sheds.

The mysterious disappearance of Giulia Tramontano

Giulia is only 29 years old and is pregnant of her first child. Unfortunately, the day before his disappearance, he had made a sad discovery that concerns his own fiancé.

The man had one parallel relationship and that girl was also left pregnant, but decided to terminate that pregnancy. The three had a comparison a few hours before his disappearance.

In her last message to a friend, on Saturday evening, Giulia had written that she was upset and that she would go to sleep. From that moment on, no one had any more of her news.

In making the report of her disappearance, her boyfriend explained that he had seen her on Sunday morning while was sleeping. He had left for work. Then once he got home and couldn’t find it, he tried to look for herbut his searches yielded no results. Only on the night of Thursday 1 June did she decide to confess to the crime and also to find his body.