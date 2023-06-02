Did Alessandro Impagnetiello do it all by himself? For the investigators, the possibility of the existence of an accomplice cannot be ruled out

Alexander Impagnetiello he is accused of having premeditated the crime of his partner Giulia Tramontano, aggravated by futile motives, cruelty and the unauthorized termination of the pregnancy. The 29-year-old was 7 months pregnant.

The investigators are continuing the investigations, have heard the witnesses and the accused himself and do not exclude the possibility of theexistence of an accomplicewho may have helped Alessandro Impagnatiello dispose of the body.

It emerged that the crime took place in the house they shared, after Giulia had met the other woman with whom her partner had been in a relationship for a year. A 23-year-old Italian-English colleague.

Alessandro Impagnatiello and the crime of Giulia Tramontano

7 months pregnant girl died as a result of three stab wounds. Then, the man who had given her a son tried to burn her body twice, kept it hidden and finally abandoned it behind a buildingwhere it was found. But did he do it all by himself? That’s what investigators are now trying to figure out.

Saturday 27 May, around 19:00, Giulia Tramontano returned home. She had just talked to the other girl and they had discovered all the lies of Alexander. On the way, she wrote him several angry text messages and asked him to be found at home.

According to the investigations, after the crime that took place at the height of the quarrel inside the apartment, Impagnatiello would have dragged the body into the bathtub to try to set it on fire the first time. Failing to do so, he would then go to the other girl’s house, but she would refused to see him. Around 3:30 on Sunday, he would return to the house he shared with Giulia with a bottle of petrol. But even the second time, he couldn’t burn his body.

In the following days, Alessandro would have kept the body hidden first in the garage, then in the cellar and finally behind the building with a black bag on the head. In all these movements, no neighbor would have noticed what was happening. For this reason, according to the investigators, thehelp of an accomplicewhich may have helped him dispose of the body, without arouse suspicions.