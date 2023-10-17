Giulia Tramontano candidate for the Ambrogino d’Oro in Milan: a medal in memory for her

The parties have made their nominations for the possible winners of the 2023 Ambrogino d’Oro. Giulia Tramontano was also nominated: her partner killed her, she was pregnant

All the parties in Milan have presented their proposals for the nominations for the 2023 Ambrogino d’Oro, a recognition that the city of Milan awards every year to those who have distinguished themselves for various reasons. The name of also popped up among the nominations Giulia Tramontano. The young woman, pregnant with her first child, lost her life at the hands of her partner, who was cheating on her: she had discovered everything about her. The 2023 Golden Ambrogino to Giulia Tramontano is the one in memory of her.

There presidency of the Milan City Council received around 200 nominations to receive the Golden Ambrogino. This is the most important honor that the administration awards every year on 7 December, the day on which the city’s patron saint, Sant’Ambrogio, is celebrated.

The prize is awarded to those who have distinguished themselves and brought prestige to the city. The Greens, for example, proposed Ilaria Lamera, a student at the Policlinico who fights against high rents. Forza Italia named Miuccia Prada, the footballer Christian Vieri, the Via Vivaio School association, the Mab association, in memory of Maria Antonietta Berlusconi.

The name of Giulia Tramontano it was made by Democratic Party councilor Daniele Nahum. The PD, in fact, nominated the young woman pregnant by her partner in Senago for the Ambrogino in her memory.

Giulia was eight months pregnant with her first child, Thiago. The father of her child, as well as her partner and cohabitant, was cheating on her. She had discovered everything by talking to her lover. When he realized that he had been exposed, he brutally killed her.

Ambrogino gold 2023 to Giulia Tramontano, who lost her life at the hands of her partner

For the 29-year-old whose boyfriend Alessandro Impagnatiello took her life last May in Senago it could be a gold medal in memory. She was originally from Sant’Antimo, in the province of Naples, but had lived and worked in the Milan area for some time.

In addition to Giulia’s name, the PD also presented other candidatures, such as the Garden of the Righteous of Milan, the State University of Milan on the centenary of its foundation and the Jewish voluntary association Federica Sharon Biazzi.