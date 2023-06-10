Julia Tramontanothe 29-year-old seven months pregnant killed by her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnetiello, could be bled to death “within minutes”. A deduction that comes from the first results of the autopsy and the deep cut to the neck that severed the carotid, jugular and trachea.

A gash inflicted surprising the young woman from behind, as can be deduced from the blood stain left on the floor, then the 30-year-old barman attacked the artery under the collarbone and before Giulia collapsed he continued to strike, for a total of “at least 37 times”. Strikes in rapid succession, blindly, concentrated on the upper body.

Then began the second phase of a crime that according to the prosecution is premeditated. Impagnetiello attempted to burn the body first with alcohol, then with petrol. “Very extensive” burns that prevent, at the moment, the exact date of the time of death. An attempt to misdirect, an outrageous gesture and perhaps a clumsy maneuver to slow down the recognition. It will take a few days for the toxicological results, as well as the answers that are expected on the fetus.

The tests highlighted in detail “two lethal stab wounds in the neck area”, in particular the blows hit “the carotid artery and the subclavian artery”, the largest artery in the upper part of the chest, below the collarbone. “The victim has no signs of defense”, i.e. the young woman did not try to parry the blows, which suggests that she was surprised by the attack launched by her killer.

A possible reconstruction that would explain why no one heard her scream and why she has no signs of defence. A reconstruction that has yet to be ascertained, but which given the number of stab wounds endorses the aggravating circumstance of the cruelty sustained by the prosecutors of Milan Letizia Mannella and Alessia Menegazzo.

The attempt to set fire to the 29-year-old’s body twice complicates the dating of the time of death for forensic medicine experts. “The widespread burns have heavily altered the tissues” making it difficult to detect the hypostatic spots that allow coroners to accurately establish the time of death. From the first investigations it was not possible to ascertain whether the flames were set after the death of the young woman.

Meanwhile, once the autopsy was completed, the authorization for the burial was granted. The body will then be returned to the family.