Hours of anxiety and despair for the family members of Giulia Tramontano, a 29-year-old pregnant woman who disappeared: she had just discovered a parallel relationship with her partner

Those are hours of great anxiety and despair that the family members of Julia Tramontano, 29 year old pregnant, who appears to have been missing since Saturday 27 May. From her cousin’s account, she found out that her partner was having another affair and was very upset.

The first to report his disappearance and to notify his family, was his own fiancé. She is actually originally from the province of Naplesbut she moved to Senago, in the province of Milan, about 5 years ago.

Work as real estate agent, she is 1.68 cm tall, weighs 86 kg, has fair hair and as previously mentioned, is in obvious state of pregnancy.

The comrade reported the incident on the afternoon of Sunday and family members do not currently have any useful information. They claim they haven’t heard from her since the evening of Saturdayin which she was very upset.

From the story of a cousin a Fanpage.ithad just discovered a parallel relationship of her boyfriend. As a result she was very upset. Her mother had advised her to sleep and then to return to Naples, to spend a few days in peace. In the last message to one of his friendhe wrote:

I’m a little upset, now I’m going to sleep.

Disappearance of Giulia Tramontano: yellow

Given how the events unfolded, it is not yet clear what was he wearing the girl at the time of her disappearance. Also, her phone turns out to be always worn outnone of the neighbors saw her leave the house and the car did not take her.

The sister and her parents, just have known what happened, they immediately went to Senago. In speaking of Giulia, the woman said: “For us she is a calm girl, she would never have accepted rides from strangers!“

Her relatives are very worried, as they fear it could have happened to her something very bad. They also disseminated his information through thePenelope Associationwith the hope of finding her quickly and having good news.