“Giulia told me that Alessandro would never see his son”

Details continue to emerge on the murder of Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old woman in the seventh month of pregnancy killed by her partner Alessandro Impagnatiello: they were provided to the investigators by the barman’s other girlfriend, whose reports were disclosed by the Corriere della Sera.

The young woman, a work colleague of Impagnatiello, first of all recounts the meeting with Giulia Tramontano which took place on the day of the murder.

“Our meeting was really cordial, so much so that as soon as we met we embraced in female solidarity” revealed the girl.

“She told me that Alessandro would never see her son – continues the 23-year-old – and that she was only interested in the child and his health. She still didn’t know if she would go to Naples with her parents but she certainly didn’t want to see Alessandro anymore. In any case, she would have returned to Senago, after our meeting, to speak with Alessandro and to leave him. I also proposed to her, if she needed it, to come to my house to sleep. She said not to worry and thanked me.”

Giulia then returns home, but around 11.30 pm, when the girl has already been killed, the Italian-Englishman contacts Impagnatiello to get news of Giulia.

“I immediately asked Alessandro where Giulia was and he who was on the balcony told me that Giulia was sleeping. I asked to confirm this and he told me that she was at a friend’s. Following my insistence, he went into the house and showed me the bed where it wasn’t there, then he also showed me the sofa, at my request ”the young woman told the carabinieri.

“She told me she had gone to a friend of hers. She also told me on a whatsapp audio. However, in the house, from the images that Alessandro showed me, Giulia was not there but Alessandro was clearly agitated to the point of appearing sweaty”.