Giulia Cecchettin, the heartbreak of her father: “My love, I already miss you so much. Give your mother a kiss”.

“My love, I miss you so much already, hug your mother and give her a kiss for me.” She writes it on social media Gino CecchettinGiulia’s father, posting a photo of his 22-year-old daughter killed and found on Saturday in a gully near Lake Barcis, in the Pordenone area. In fact, it is the second loss of life for the man in just over a year: his wife Monica Camerotto, administrative employee, mother of the murdered young woman and her two brothers, died at the age of 51 in October 2022 for a cancer which she had been ill with for some time.

“The pain is so much, unimaginable, atrocious. A part of me that goes away. She was only 22 years old… a life ahead of her broken, for no logical reason. I can understand an illness, an accident, but that’s it the most inconceivable way. You don’t get over it. But I have to be strong, for the other boys, Elena and Davide. They have to, we have to start again. They were three very close brothers,” their father had said to Republic. Also sending a message to the parents of Filippo Turettathe daughter’s ex-boyfriend accused of killing her and arrested on Sunday morning in Germany: “Them too they are experiencing a drama and therefore I am close to them too. Of course, I was thinking of Giulia, I wanted her back. For me she ended up here”.

A few hours earlier, on Facebook, Gino had shared a quote: “True love does not humiliate, does not disappoint, does not trample, does not betray and does not hurt the heart. True love doesn’t scream, it doesn’t kill.”

Giulia Cecchettin, the sister against Salvini on social media: “State violence”

“Transport Minister who doubts Turetta’s guilt because he is white, because he is ‘from a good family’. This too is violence, state violence.” Elena Cecchettin, Giulia’s sister, wrote it in a story on Instagram following a post by minister Matteo Salvini in which she had written, referring to Turetta’s arrest in Germany, “if guilty, no reduction in sentence and life imprisonment.” And you then added, quoting the writer Carlotta Vagnoli: “Minister whose party (together with FdI, which however chose to abstain), in May voted against the ratification of the Istanbul convention. So, in case you want other reasons to understand how femicide is state murder.” In a previous Instagram story, her sister Elena wrote, “I will never be silent. You will never silence me.”

See also How did Juan Carlos I kill his brother? A documentary revives interest in the mysterious death of Alfonso de Borbón Cecchettin Sisters



Subscribe to the newsletter

