Giulia, the caterer of the graduation party: “Filippo decided for her”

Giulia Cecchettin, the caterer of the missed graduation party: “Filippo decided for her. She acted like a boyfriend”

A degree in biomedical engineering which will arrive – assures Minister Anna Maria Bernini – but only too late. Why Giulia Cecchettin, who should have been proclaimed doctor last Thursday, has died.



She was deprived of the opportunity to celebrate the most important day of her life; celebrations that should have been held in a well-known venue in the Padua area. Il Giornale.it reached by telephone the owner of the restaurant, Daniele Bovolato, who saw the girl for the last time the previous week for the final arrangements before the big event. And that she told details on the behavior of the arrested alleged murderer, Filippo Turetta. “Giulia came accompanied by him to define the menu. Honestly, I didn’t know that was the ex-boyfriend. It’s not that he presented himself as a boyfriend but she deduced it, and he he acted as if he were still her boyfriend. The thing it seemed like to us strange is that it was he who talked about the graduation, the celebration, who took care of deciding. She simply nodded. What she decided was him.”

How did the ex-boyfriend behave towards Giulia? “Quite normal but he didn’t seem like the classic friend who accompanies and suggests, that’s it. His attitude was more like a companion, a boyfriend. He gave certain indications that if you’re a friend you don’t give, at most advice. You don’t decide on what the party is not yours. This, in hindsight, surprised us a little.” And again: “He is very thin. I don’t say anorexic but he is really very thin. I read that they had already broken up in August and she indulged him, probably because there was a sort of weakness on his part…”.

