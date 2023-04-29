Giulia Stabile and Sangiovanni broke up? The couple of former students of Amici di Maria De Filippi no longer seem so close-knit, at least judging by what is seen on social networks. Only a few weeks ago, the dancer had tried to deny her rumors that they wanted her to be in crisis with her boyfriend, but a video that appeared on social media in the last few hours has fueled the doubts of her fans.

In particular, Giulia Stabile shared some videos on social media in which she showed herself in tune with Sebastian Melo Taveira, a former Amici dancer for whom Giulia herself had admitted to having a crush, before getting engaged to Sangiovanni. The two spent an entire afternoon together. Among the various videos of her, one has also popped up in which Sebastian picks her up. A detail that turned on the light bulb among the most attentive.

On April 7, Giulia had already responded to the rumors of an alleged crisis by posting a video on TikTok. “Honestly, I have reached the limit with these continuous inventions of yours”, wrote the 20-year-old among her comments, continuing: “Please, get a life and stop trying to make us feel bad”.