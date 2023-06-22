In recent weeks Giulia Stabile and Sangiovanni are without a doubt the main protagonists of gossip. In fact, the news is going crazy on the web according to which the two alumni of Friends of Maria De Filippi have decided to put an end to their story. After the numerous rumors about it, the confirmation of the gossip would have arrived in these hours. Let’s find out all the details together.

Giulia Stabile and Sangiovanni are no longer one couple. The news was made public by Alessandro Rosica who also revealed the reason for which the singer and the dancer broke up. These were the words of the gossip expert about it:

I was the first to communicate a “gigantic” crisis between Giulia Stabile and Sangiovanni. Today, unfortunately, I will be the first to tell you that the two have definitely left. No cheating, just totally different projects. What amazes me is their maturity. Despite their young age, they have decided to remain on excellent terms, taking different paths. Good luck to two outstanding boys.

Giulia Stabile and Sangiovanni: the social outlet of the dancer has not gone unnoticed

A few days ago Giulia Stabile let herself go on her Instagram page to an outburst that certainly did not go unnoticed. Her words have alarmed fans so much that later Giulia was forced to give an explanation. These are what the dancer revealed: