A national case is opening on the alleged interview given by the mother of Giulia Stabile to the weekly More. What is reported on the pages of the newspaper is quite clear, but there seems to be an unexpected background.

Giulia Stabile’s mother seems (perhaps) to have talked to journalists to tell about her relationship with the girl. In this alleged interview the woman would be complained of attitudes of the last period of the winner of Friends of Maria De Filippi.

My husband and I hardly see her anymore: she is always busy, poor thing. I have to call her, otherwise I wouldn’t hear her even once. I have to send her the messages so it has become difficult to hear her.

He hardly remembers having a phone to hear his mom and dad. But I think it’s normal, it’s growing: I’m not angry. For me the most important thing is that Giulia is happy. And now I know it is. But when I don’t feel like mom, I worry. I justify her because she is very much in love but she is always around with Sangiovanni for work.

The woman would also have talked about the newborn relationship born in the school of Friends of Maria De Filippi with Saint John. While the parents are very happy with the relationship, they would like to spend more time together.

At this point, however, something does not add up. The girl has in fact denied every interview from part of mom. What comes to mind is that, perhaps, the dancer was not aware that her mother had actually given the interview.