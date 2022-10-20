On leave from the Ukrainian front, Giulia Schiff’s statements once again inflame public opinion

She is back Giulia the bombarolain the sense that Giulia Schiff he has a passion for dropping bombs from above and these things are not controlled when passion burns. We were there deal with his curious case a few years ago, in 2019.

There Schiffwho was 20 at the time, had risen to the headlines for a weird one story of alleged hazing when attended L’Pozzuoli Academy. At the end of the course for air force officers held in Latina, as usual, she had been lifted by the legs and whipped in the backside by her colleagues with twigs.

Of course the Boldrini he had immediately poked the antennas and it had thrown itself against the alleged “violence” masculine for then to realize with horror that Schiff herself had participated in the paston the side of the floggers, to a identical initiation rite against a male colleague. The same Samantha Cristoforetti had confirmed to have participated in the the same goliardic ritual in Latina, exactly like the blonde Venetian girl and to have even a “beautiful memory” of her.

Therefore the ritual was shared and indeed appreciated and, fundamental point, Schiff herself had participated in it in the past against fellow soldiers and there is an eloquent video about it. There complaint of the Schiff was arrived only after being discharged from the Air Force for “insufficient military aptitude “ and therefore there is a strong suspicion that it was a spite against those whohe had simply failed due to inability.

Subscribe to the newsletter

