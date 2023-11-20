“If anyone who takes the life of a person is proven guilty, if sentenced to life imprisonment, he must stay there”

“For murderers, life imprisonment must be a real punishment and not on paper. There are people who kill with dozens of stab wounds or gunshots and after twenty years they are out. Obviously, I am also referring to murder by Giulia Cecchettin”. The deputy prime minister said it in Reggio Calabria Matteo Salvini. “If guilt is proven – added Salvini – whoever takes the life of a person, if sentenced to life imprisonment, must remain there. And possibly working, because its maintenance has a cost for Italians. And to this I add a reflection that first it was only mine and that of the League, but now it is becoming that of others too: chemical castration is necessary for rapists and pedophiles. Repeat offenders and anyone who puts their hands on a woman or a child are not only criminals but also sick. And the sick are treated with the tools that medicine makes available.”

Salvini on Giulia, ‘the family must be a family’ – “We as the League have fought for civic education, which is now a reality. I say it as a father, however: the school must act as a school, society must act as a society, the institutions must act as institutions, but the family must act as family. Because it is clear and evident that the school cannot reach everywhere, nor can the mayor or the Minister. It is the mother and father who must understand if they have someone at home who risks becoming a problem”. Thus Matteo Salvini in Reggio Calabria answering a question from journalists on the murder of Giulia Cecchettin.

“The teachers, the professors – added Salvini – after five or six hours of school, they no longer have contact with the children. The important thing, therefore, is not to think that only the school can solve everything. Evidently there is it’s a problem at home too, not just at school. Because if someone kills at the age of 22, everything possible must be done to ensure it doesn’t happen.”

