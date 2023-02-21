During the episode of Big Brother VIP aired yesterday Monday 20 February 2023, Julia Salemi he wanted to update all his fans on the sentimental crisis with Pierpaolo Pretelli. A few days ago, the influencer had declared that he was experiencing difficulties with her boyfriend but it seems that now something has changed. Let’s find out together what she revealed in detail.

About a week ago, Giulia Salemi had left all viewers speechless Big Brother VIP. In the reality show study conducted by Alfonso Signorinithe famous influencer had declared that she was going through a sentimental crisis with Pier Paolo Pretelli.

On that occasion, call to the center of the study by the director of “Chi Magazine”, with the tears in the eyes, the person concerned had revealed:

Then I want to be honest, Alfonso. We are living in a moment of crisis that can happen to many 30-year-old couples. But no dishes have flown, love is not in question, there are no betrayals or third parties involved. Indeed, we are trying to understand in which direction our relationship is going. I personally hope to be able to find a solution.

Being one couple born under the spotlight, Giulia had thought it right to spread theannouncement on live tv but at the same time she had asked all her fans to respect her privacy:

I know we are a couple born under the cameras and therefore privacy is difficult, but I hope this happens. It will seem surreal but we will spend Valentine’s Day with you tomorrow in Naples. Maybe you’re also a psychologist.

A few weeks after this episode, the influencer has returned to update all her fans on how things are going relation with Pierpaolo Pretelli. He did it at the bet of the GFVip aired yesterday February 20, 2023. To bring out thesubject during the live it was Alfonso Signorini:

You have to be together, I told you. It would be like kicking fate

There answer by Giulia Salemi was not long in coming. According to his wordsit seems that the couple has finally overcome the crisis and found the peace:

Father Alfonso has done his work and the heart beats

Finally, among the applause of the audience, the conductor has exclaimed: