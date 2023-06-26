The surprise given by Giulia Salemi to Pierpaolo Pretelli did not have the desired result. The former gieffino, returning from Sicily, met his beloved at the airport, but what was supposed to be an unexpected visit had already been “sgamata”. The two, smiling, laugh together even at the failure of the surprise, visibly in love like never before.

Here’s what went wrong at the influencer’s surprise.

Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli together again, but in their own way. The two ex gieffini often show themselves in the last few days as if they were the first days in which their love broke out in the GfVip house, despite more than two years having passed and a small crisis that hit the couple, born in the spotlight of the broadcast of Alfonso Signorini.

She, happy as a child, went to pick up her Pierpaolo Pretelli at the airport, after returning from Sicily where the 32-year-old was busy at an event in a club. The surprise was, however, a failure.

To explain the causes is Giulia Salemi herself who writes: “I always get caught for the 100 messages I send before the surprise”.

Then he makes fun of her by pretending not to see her, to give her the satisfaction of a successful surprise and precisely because of this spontaneity and gaffe, the two are appreciated by the fans.