Giulia Salemi spent a romantic weekend with her boyfriend Pierpaolo Pretelli in Forte dei Marmi. To “spoil” the atmosphere, however, came the news that Kim Kardashian, just in the same moment, was in Rome: Salemi has a real passion for the American influencer and has put in place a fun strategy to meet her.

Giulia Salemi is Pierpaolo Pretelli have chosen to dedicate a romantic weekend to Forte dei Marmi: the two, after having met and fallen in love inside the house of Big Brother Vip, have never left each other and, on the contrary, are carrying out many projects together even in the professional field, such as the summer hit launched by Pierpaolo entitled ” The hottest summer “.

To “upset” the couple’s weekend of love, however, he thought about it Kim Kardashian. Giulia Salemi, in fact, has come to know that theAmerican influencer, just in the same hours, was in Rome and so, publishing the news in his stories, he wrote: “Nooo, that is, life is unfair! Kim in Rome, I don’t accept him in Forte! ”.

Giulia Salemi: the appeal to meet Kim Kardashian

Giulia Salemi reiterated his great esteem for Kim Kardashian, confessing that one of his biggest dreams would be to be able to meet her. For this, she asked all those who follow her to write to Kim: “Contact Kim en masse, please, I have to meet her!”.

There Salemi he fielded a real team to try to fulfill this desire and, of course, he could not have been there too Pierpaolo Pretelli to help her. The boyfriend of Giulia Salemi, in fact, he chose to use another strategy, writing a direct message to the make-up artist Makeup By Mario and to the hair-stylist Chris Appleton, who just yesterday were in Rome together with Kim Kardashian:

“Mario, I am writing to you because I need your help. Do you know Kim? Well, my girlfriend is just like her, but she is from Piacenza. What do you say: why don’t we let them meet? ”.

Many times Giulia Salemi presented itself as the Kim Kardashian Italian: will she be able, with these tricks, to meet the influencer who inspired her for the first time?