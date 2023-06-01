In light of the numerous rumors regarding the end of the love story between Julia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli, Fariba Tehrani let herself go to a harsh outburst on social media. In detail, the mother of the famous influencer pointed the finger at all the fans of the couple. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

There mom by Giulia Salemi is without brakes on social media. Over the last few hours, numerous have emerged on the web rumors regarding the separation between the famous influencer and Pier Paolo Pretelli. The two met during the fifth edition of the Big Brother VIP. Later they decided to live their romance off cameras.

According to the numerous rumors circulating on the net, the couple would have decided to put a definitive point to their relationship. In any case, the many chats have resulted nuisance to Fariba Tehranithe mother of the model.

Therefore, Fariba has blurted out on social media and threw accusations heavy against i fan of the couple:

It seems disrespectful to me that people who have found my number through work or charity purchases keep texting or even calling me persistently! It’s absurd to invade our privacy! Or to badmouth my Pier! Or to ask indiscreet questions! Who really loves you does not invade! I am forced to close this number and buy another phone card with a new number!

Therefore, Giulia’s mother reproached her daughter’s and Pierpaolo Pretelli’s fans for having been too much morbid in a delicate moment. Finally, with these words concluded his speech: