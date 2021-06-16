From her Instagram profile, Giulia Salemi posted the video of the very first seconds of the official video of the song of her boyfriend Pierpaolo Pretelli, who in two days, on June 18, will launch her single L’Estate Più Calda.

Pierpaolo Pretelli falls within the circle of former gieffini of the fifth edition of GF Vip who will look out over the summer with their musical piece: The summer More Hot it is in fact the single that the former gieffino is about to launch on music platforms and on social.

Yesterday Giulia Salemi posted on their profile Instagram the first seconds of the official video and the very first notes of her boyfriend’s hit, not yet released, neither video nor song.

The spoiler of Giulia Salemi

An anticipation spoiled directly from the Instagram profile of Giulia Salemi and that concerns the video clip of the summer song that shortly Pierpaolo Pretelli will bring out.

In the stories of Instagram Giulia Salemi he calls his people together followers more curious and invites them to go immediately to see him spoiler that the girlfriend of Pier has decided to grant the social:

“For the more curious: love me officially. Go see my latest post, guys I officially spoiled the beginning of the song by Pierpaolo. I hope he won’t kill me, but okay, this is also a proof of love. “

The hottest summer, outside on June 18th

The summer More Hot is the summer song sung by Pierpaolo Pretelli and which will be added to several other songs that in this period have already been baked by several other gieffini of the same edition of the reality show in which he participated Pretelli.

From his Instagram stories, the former gieffino reveals that he has forgiven his Giulia for the “tip” given to his people followers, however, giving her the title of Queen of the spoiler.

All that remains is to wait until June 18 to find out what it will be like hit summer of Pierpaolo.

