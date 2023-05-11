The first rumors about the next edition of the Gf Vip are coming.

Not even the time to put edition number 7 of the book in the attic Big Brother VIP that we are already talking about the new edition, the eighth, which should start next September.

He will still be at the helm Alfonso Signorini. The first rumors about the new edition are starting to circulate, there was also talk of a return to a Nip version but apparently it will once again be the VIPs who will cross the red door of Cinecittà.

Probable inclusion of some non-famous character in a sort of mix but nothing is certain yet. We are also talking about a reduction in the residence time. The last two editions were very long and lasted 6 months. For the next edition, the duration could also be reduced by bringing it back to 3 months or so.

And indiscretions also come from the cast of commentators who will join Signorini in the studio. Orietta Berti it seems firm in its place while there are doubts about Sonia Bruganelli. Probably her farewell and the engagement of Giulia Salemi who this year had already taken care of the role of social commentator.

To confirm the indiscretion a comment by Alfonso Signorini under a photo published on social networks by Salemi. The journalist host wrote: I read it after two months. But time passes quickly and many months await us. With pockets full (not only of memories…)”.

Many think that “many months await us” is a message aimed at indicating the commitment they will have together with Big Brother Vip starting from September.

Now, it is not known if he was alluding to a return of Giulia to her role as a social commentator or to that of ordinary columnist. The fact is that Sonia Bruganelli shouldn’t be there and someone will also have to replace her in her role. We’ll see.