Giulia Salemi finally got to know her “granddaughter” Sophie. Giulio Pretelli, Pierpaolo’s brother, became a father only a few days ago and now even the influencer has been able to hold the little girl in his arms: for Giulia Salemi it was inevitable to think about the moment when she too will be a mother!

Giulia Salemi in the last few hours he has finally been able to meet his granddaughter Sophie. Only a few days ago, in fact, the good news had arrived: Giulio Pretelli, the brother from Pierpaolo, has become dad. The pregnancy of his girlfriend, known about a year ago, had been communicated during a surprise made to Pierpaolo Pretelli in the house of Big Brother Vip, during the last edition.

After a few days, Giulia Salemi he was able to hold little Sophie in his arms, sharing this great emotion with all his Instagram followers. “I also met there little Sophie! ”Said Giulia Salemi while she was still holding the little girl in her arms, alongside dad Giulio and grandmother Margherita, both very happy for the baby’s birth.

Giulia Salemi: Do you want to become a mother?

Giulia Salemi, then, she also immortalized a very sweet moment of “Uncle Pier”, as she herself called him. Pierpaolo Pretelli, in fact, he immediately cuddled his granddaughter Sophie gently rocking her in his arms. When will the time come to expand the family also for Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli?

The Italian-Persian influencer, seeing this beautiful picture, couldn’t help but think of his own future and, joking about it, he hypothesized how it could be his daughter, when he’ll come. Giulia Salemi has published the video of a little girl ready to be a model, with many different outfits tried to shoot a reel: “This instead is like I guess my daughter “.

Among other things, shortly after, the Salemi has also published a photo of her, dressed in a total pink look, compared with that of this girl found on social media: the two are practically identical! The desire for a mini-Giulia, therefore, seems to be there, just as the love with Pierpaolo is strengthened day by day.