Giulia Salemi is sick: “I haven’t been able to do it for two days”

“My migraines have returned for two days”. She communicated this to her followers Giulia Salemi, publishing in her Instagram stories a photo of her showing her with dark glasses and her tired face. For the influencer it is a period full of commitments on television and also on the radio, as presenter of Radio 101.

A few days ago, the model of Iranian origins had appealed to Trenitalia to jokingly ask for a carriage reserved only for her. In February she had gone through a difficult period with her boyfriend Pierpaolo Pretelli, during which she had announced live to Big Brother Vip that they had taken a break.

“Plates have not flown and love is not in question,” explained the former competitor. In recent days it seems that the crisis has been overcome, judging by the photos shared on Instagram.