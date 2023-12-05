Grand Gala of football, triumph of Napoli

The AIC Football Grand Gala went to the archives on Monday evening with the triumph of Napoli. The Italian champion club won the award as best club for the championship won, a Luciano Spalletti the award for best coach while Victor Osimhen he was elected best player in Serie A. And again: five Napoli players were included in the top 11 of the championship: ahead of the AC Milan player Mike Maignan in goal, here’s Di Lorenzo, Kim, Bastoni and Theo Hernandez in the 4-man defense, with Calhanoglu, Lobotka and Barella in midfield and the attacking trident formed by Leao, Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia.

Leao, skirt and bare chest: the Milan striker’s applause-worthy look at the Gran Galà del Calcio

But the night of the football Oscars was also unforgettable for other protagonists. Standing ovations for the look of theAC Milan striker Rafael Leao: the Portuguese with bare chest and skirt it certainly won the ideal prize as best look of the event.

Giulia Salemi heart-stopping neckline: sexy goal at the Grand Gala of Football

And what a spectacle Giulia Salemi’s catwalk at the Calcio Gala was. The presenter and influencer (who presents in recent weeks Ex on the Beach Italy 5 with Pierpaolo Pretelli on Paramount +) showed up wearing a tight black dress with a very sensual neckline that made heads turn. See the photos in the gallery.

