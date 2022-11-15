from Simona Marchetti

The influencer had asked friends and followers for a contribution to the association “Lulù’s words“. Machinery purchased with the funds raised (12 thousand euros)

On the occasion of her 28th birthday, celebrated on April 1, 2021, Giulia Salemi had asked her almost 2 million followers and friends to open a fundraiser in support of the «Parole di Lulù» association, founded by Niccolò Fabi and Shirin Amini, a girl of Persian origin like her. A year later, exactly on March 28, the former Big Brother Vip contestant revealed, always on social mediato have raised over 12,000 euros, which would have been used for the purchase of three machines destined for the «Liber-Action Project» of Dr. Matteo Di Nardo, anesthesiologist and resuscitator of the Bambino Gesù Hospital in Rome.

Experience intensive care with less pressure Monday 14 November, during the «PICU – Pediatric Intensive Care Unit – Liberation Day» (event that aims to reduce the hospitalization time of children in intensive care), Salemi participated in the ribbon cutting of the new equipmentalso purchased thanks to the money raised by the charity «Gabry Little Hero ODV» e intended "for mobilization, inhalation sedation and noise monitoring, which will help many children to experience the intensive care of the Child Jesus with less pressure», as the Italian-Persian influencer herself wrote in one of his Ig Stories.

Social media utility «I am really proud of what we have done in our small way. I am increasingly convinced that we all should use social media more in this way… Everyone in their own way is part of something great, if they want », the presenter wrote later in a second story. Engaged to Pierpaolo Petrelli for two years, Giulia Salemi recently spoke to “Le Iene” to express her support for Iranian women, after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. «Tonight I speak to you in Farsi to tell you that many Italian women know what you are fighting for – said the presenter on TV – and have decided to cut and send their hair to the Iranian Embassy to tell those who govern there that we are from your share”.