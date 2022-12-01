The indiscretion was launched by the weekly Oggi and would see Giulia engaged in an interesting institutional project.

Julia Salemi in recent times she has been trying to move away from the influencer figure with which she was born to give a different impetus to her career. Giulia has been showing for some time that she cares deeply about delicate issues such as gender-based violence and respect for human rights. She herself sided with the Iranian women in the days of protest for the killing of a young girl.

Now a new professional scenario could open up for her. Giulia who is also engaged in the studio at Big Brother VIP to act as a glue between the protagonists of the broadcast and the social world, a few days ago on the occasion of the world day against violence against womengave an interesting speech at the House of Representatives.

A very touching speech that would have affected even the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that he might be considering hiring her for an awareness project. The indiscretion was launched by the weekly Oggi. “The prime minister plans to use her shortly as a testimonial for a wider awareness campaign to combat gender discrimination” – reads the lines of the newspaper.

In short, a sort of partnership between the world of politics and that of influencers who enjoy great visibility on social media and can somehow convey an institutional message to the younger ones who experience the platform better.

Meanwhile Giulia, after her speech at Montecitorio, wrote a long message on Instagram for this day that for her is to remember for a long time. “Today I had a unique experience that I will carry with me forever. I spoke in the Chamber of Deputies in the presence of President Fontana and many parliamentarians of all political stripes. An institutional audience that gave me the opportunity to express a thought on a theme that is particularly close to my heart such as violence against women. My voice may be a drop in the desert but I’d rather start talking than keep silent and see violence against women around the corner” – this is his thought that he entrusted to the Instagram columns.