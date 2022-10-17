The Italian-Persian influencer revealed a very private detail of his life: here are his words

Giulia Salemi he is undoubtedly one of the most beloved characters in the world of the web but also of the Italian small screen. In this period the Italo-Persian influencer is engaged on La5 with the program Salemi loungeas well as with his experience that he is undertaking at the Big Brother Vip.

Over the last few hours the name of Giulia Salemi has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The Italo-Persian influencer has in fact become the protagonist of one confession who left all his followers speechless. Following an interview with ‘FanPage’, the former gieffina confessed to never having resorted to surgery.

Giulia Salemi and the shock confession: “I had a tumor as a child”

The Italian-Persian influencer confessed to having had a cancer as a child. After the surgery she underwent, the influencer was left with a noticeable scar. In this regard, these were her words:

I don’t have breast forms, my breasts are a cross of mine because I have a pretty big scar since I was little. I had cancer as a child and I was left with this scar which, as I grew up, rose until it cut my breasts a little in a cross.

After having fought hard against this bad disease, Giulia Salemi confessed that she has always had problems with hers scar. This is what was declared by the Italian-Persian influencer:

It is a bit my complex because in summer it shows and because I have smaller breasts than the other. On the other hand it is one of the scars that represent the battles of my life, it makes a bit of a warrior. Then you never know, maybe one day I’ll decide to do it again.

Today Giulia is well and enjoys this golden period not only from the love point of view but also from the point of view sphere of work which proceeds at full speed.