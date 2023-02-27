When traveling on the train, Giulia Salemi takes the opportunity to have a chat with her fans

To always be present at the episodes of Big Brother VIP and comment on the various tweets during the live broadcast, Julia Salemi he’s always on the go. In fact, his movements from Milan to Rome and vice versa are becoming more and more numerous. In light of this, the influencer has decided to appeal to Trenitalia. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

Giulia Salemi never stops. In the weeks edition of the Big Brother VIPthe famous influencer has a role very precise. In fact, he never misses the evening appointment of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini to comment on social flow during the evening.

In light of this, Pierpaolo Pretelli’s girlfriend is forced to reach the city of Rome twice a week and to do so use the train. In fact, to move from Milan to the capital, the woman finds herself a travel Often.

However, it is on the train that the model takes the opportunity to talk and chat with all her family followers. In one of her latest stories published on her Instagram profile, she herself made fun of the issue by launching a appeal to Trenitalia. These were hers words:

Short recap: fashion week didn’t have time to start before it’s already over for me. I’m travelling, as always my second home is the train. From now on I want to make an exact calculation of how many trains I’ve taken since September. Trenitalia I deserve a dedicated carriage.

Giulia Salemi: the crisis with Pierpaolo Pretelli

Over the last period, Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli have found themselves facing one sentimental crisis. The couple born in the spotlight, wanted to understand which one direction same going their relationship. However, even with the help of Alfonso Signorini, they found the serenity.