There is a lot of talk these days about the alleged crisis between Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli. Even if those directly involved have not yet broken their silence by confirming or denying the rumors about them, the reports according to which the former competitors of the Big Brother VIP they wouldn’t be having a good time.

Some hours ago Alexander Rosica made public the news that the situation between the couple is very delicate, also revealing i reasons which led the two ex gieffini to an alleged estrangement. In this regard, these were the words of the gossip expert:

They had tried again, they are trying again. But, to date, the situation seems very difficult. At the base of the reasons I was talking about, little respect. I know many of you will be disappointed, myself included. As you know I’ve been supporting them against everything and everyone for a long time, whatever happens I’ll be here.

And, continuing, Alexander Rosica he then added:

Now it’s up to them to recover the recoverable or put the end of this fabulous story. In any case, I’ve become attached to Salemi and the “healthy part” fandom, I’ve always behaved very well and it was right. Pier is an amazing and likeable boy but he is not ready for a family especially after the burn with his ex who destabilized him and not a little. I wish both of them the best, especially to Giulia, a woman who has been able to find herself after so many past mistakes.

It’s not the first time we’ve talked about crisis between Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli. In February, in fact, the weekly ‘Chi’ had revealed an important background on the couple: