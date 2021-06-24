In his stories, the former gieffino posted the news that some mothers, fans of the couple Giulia Salemi – Pierpaolo Pretelli have decided to give the couple’s names to their newborn children. The news was commented in very tender words.

A great surprise and a great honor for the couple Prelemes: from the stories of Pierpaolo Pretelli we learn that in these days, some baby girls have decided to give their babies names Giulia is Pierpaolo.

The moms, fans of the first hour of the couple born under the cameras of the Great Brother Vip, paid tribute to their favorite couple by giving their names to newborns.

Pierpaolo’s emotion

“Without words! Welcome little one Pierpaolo“. With these words Pierpaolo Pretelli comments in his Instagram stories the news given by one of the fan page of the couple Prelemes that there would be two moms who have recently given birth and given their children respectively the name of Giulia and of Pierpaolo.

Just like the most beloved celebrities, new mothers, fan of the couple Giulia Salemi – Pierpaolo Pretelli since the beginning of their love, which broke out in recent months, when they were still competitors of Great Brother Vip 5, they paid homage to their idols by giving their names to their newly born children.

The Prelemes: love born to Big Brother

In the beginning, few wagered on the pair, but Giulia Salemi is Pierpaolo Pretelli they are still together and are very close.

The two met inside the house of the Great Brother Vip, where both were competitors in the fifth edition, as well as the longest in the history of reality.

If in the beginning Pierpaolo was infatuated with another competitor, Elizabeth Gregoraci, it was enough that Giulia Salemi added to the cast of the GF Vip 5, towards the middle of the edition, because the runner-up of the show he forgot everything else completely and fell madly in love, reciprocated, with her.