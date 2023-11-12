The rumor is becoming more and more insistent: here are all the details

Over the last few hours the names of Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli have returned to occupy the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? According to the latest rumours, it seems that the two former competitors of the Big Brother VIP are experiencing a period of crisis. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

There have been rumors of one for a few weeks now crisis that Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli would be living. In this regard, it must be said that those directly involved prefer to remain silent and have not yet spoken out regarding this much talked about affair. As already anticipated, however, the rumor is becoming more and more insistent.

It all started a few days ago when Fabrizio Corona, through his information channel ‘Dilinger News’, made public the news according to which Giulia and Pierpaolo are experiencing a period of crisis, but not only that. In fact, according to rumours, it seems that Pierpaolo Pretelli is looking for someone else home.

After days of silence, Giulia Salemi spoke on her Instagram page where she confirmed the rumors of crisis with her own fiancé. This is what the former competitor revealed Big Brother VIP:

How are you group? We read you and we are sorry to be absent but sometimes silence helps us look inside ourselves to understand where we are going. Blessed is the web that has the truth in its pocket about everything, we are still looking for it.

The words of Giulia Salemi accompanied a shot that portrays the hand of the Italian-Persian influencer and that of Pierpaolo.

At the moment we cannot know the reasons that led Giulia and Pier Paolo to this period crisis. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be further news regarding this much talked about story.