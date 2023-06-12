Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli they are without a doubt the most talked about characters of these last few days. The alleged crisis that the two former competitors of Big Brother VIP they would be living is of great interest to the main gossip newspapers and, even if those directly concerned have not yet broken their silence, there are many behind-the-scenes stories that have sprung up these days.

The gossip about Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli does not stop. According to the latest rumors, it seems that the two ex gieffini are experiencing a strong period of crisis but not yet confirmed by those directly involved. Following the rumors that are circulating Dominic Zambellia friend of the Italian-Persian influencer, revealed the truth about this much-talked-about affair.

In an interview with ‘361 Magazine’, Domenico Zambelli broke his silence regarding the alleged crisis that the two former competitors of the Big Brother VIP they would be living in this period. In detail, the friend of the Italian-Persian influencer revealed that there is no crisis between the two and that the couple is distant for work reasons.

In this regard, these were the words of a friend of Julia Salemi:

No crisis in progress, they are away for work reasons.

These days Domenico Zambelli is in Formentera right together with Pier Paolo Pretelli for the ‘VIP Champion’ event.

So there doesn’t seem to be any crisis ongoing between Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli. We recall that the indiscretion about the two ex gieffini was launched by the newspaper ‘Dagospia’ which a few days ago made public the news according to which the ex velino would become ‘ex Signor Prelemi’. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Giulia and Pierpaolo will break the silence about this much-talked-about affair.