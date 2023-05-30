In the course of the last few hours, some rumors have emerged about Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli. According to what has emerged, it seems that the love between the former competitors of the Big Brother VIP. The newspaper ‘Dagospia’ made the gossip public: let’s find out together in detail what happened.

Are Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli no longer a couple? In the last few hours, the rumor according to which the two are becoming more and more insistent former gieffini have decided to put an end to their story, born inside the most spied on house in Italy. Despite the insistence of the rumors, at the moment Giulia and Pierpaolo have not commented on the gossip on their account.

As already anticipated, the indiscretion about the end of the love story between Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli was launched by ‘Dagospia’. In this regard, this is what was revealed by the newspaper directed by Roberto D’Agostino:

At the Borgo delle Perse in Milan Pierpaolo Pretelli, former Mr. Salemi, has depopulated. Fan club in a frenzy. Pretelli and his social girlfriend Giulia Salemi are supposed to have split up. Is it just a media strategy?

To reinforce the gossip on an alleged break between the two former gieffinis, the ‘Vicolo delle News’ also thought about it, which reported a report just about the two former protagonists of the Big Brother VIP:

Yesterday evening Pierpaolo had an evening as a deejay in a Milanese club. Giulia instead went to dinner with her dear friends Martina Hamdy and Matteo Evandro. The latter then went to the place where Pierpaolo worked to celebrate a friend’s birthday. Giacomo Urtis was also present. In the latter’s stories Evandro and Pierpaolo can be glimpsed talking excitedly, what could they have said to each other that was so interesting? According to someone present there, the subject was Giulia.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Giulia and Pierpaolo will provide clarifications on this much-talked-about affair.