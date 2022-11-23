Without any shadow of a doubt Julia Salemi she is one of the most loved and respected influencers in the world of social media. On the occasion of the day against violence against women, the girl received an invitation from the President of the Chamber Lorenzo Fontana. You gave an emotional speech in the Chamber of Deputies. Let’s find out all the details together.

After having moved everyone with his speech made in front of the cameras de Hyenas, Giulia Salemi excites everyone once again. in the light ofInvitation received by the President of the Chamber, Lorenzo Fontanathe famous influencer showed up in the Chamber of Deputies to speak on a theme delicate: violence against women.

At first, Salemi wanted to make her most sincere thanks to the President of the Chamber for having granted you this honor:

I would like to thank the Presidency of the Chamber for inviting me

to a context which, while not really mine, offers me the

opportunity to share mine with the world of institutions

thought usually expressed on social channels.

The influencer cares so much about such a delicate and important topic that he actively engages in one cultural revolution that I can defeat the gender violence:

Anyone involved in communication, information, politics or entertainment has the task and in some cases the duty to raise awareness of public opinion on issues that are close to our hearts. in my small way I try to do something socially useful. I have launched fundraisers over the years. Last week, I personally delivered three machines to the therapy ward

intensive care unit of the Bambin Gesù children’s hospital.

Giulia Salemi: the appeal for women in Iran

Finally, Pierpaolo Petrelli’s girlfriend wanted to make a appeal for women in Iran. These are his words: